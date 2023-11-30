One of the best and most quotable movies that is a 'must watch' during the holiday season is National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. And one house in Ohio is lighting up their home in Clark Griswold fashion with "250 strands of lights; 100 bulbs per strand; for a grand total of 25,000 [Chinese] imported twinkle". Not only is this home spreading holiday cheer, but it's also giving back in a big way.

Visit the Griswold House in Wadsworth

Clark Griswold has taught this Ohio family everything it knows about exterior illumination. According to Akron Beacon Journal, this marks the 11th year that the Osterland family has covered their Wadsworth Griswold House in lights. It's a process that takes months to plan, and new features are added each year. The home is carefully decorated with more than 25,000 lights by The Osterland family as well as help from neighbors.

Griswold House Spreads Holiday Cheer and Raises Money For Charity

Not only is the home decorated in lights, but memorable scenes and characters from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation are also on display. The Wadsworth Griswold House is located in Wadsworth, OH and lights up nightly from 5p.m. to 11 p.m.

The labor of love that attracts thousands of visitors each holiday season also helps raise money for charity every year. It's free to check out the display, but the family does ask visitors to consider making a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's Great Strides program. Homeowner Greg Osterland was diagnosed with the genetic disease when he was 6 years old and wants to help others.

