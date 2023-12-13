With the holidays, most of us in Michigan are receiving new items for our home and that means we need to get rid of the old stuff. And a great way to help ourselves, others, and ultimately the planet, donating our things to Goodwill is a good idea. But, Goodwill Stores in Michigan won't accept everything we want to donate.

Items You Can Donate to Goodwill Stores in Michigan

It's important to point out that what's acceptable and what's not varies at Goodwill locations across Michigan. So check with your local store before you go. But, according to Goodwill, these items are generally universal to donate:

Children's Clothes and Footwear

Books

Men's and Women's Clothing and Footwear

Home Decorations

Household Items

Framed Pictures

Lamps

Furniture Under 25 lbs

And More

Again, it's a good idea to check with your local Goodwill to confirm the donation acceptance guidelines in your area.

How to Donate to Michigan Goodwill Stores

Before you head to a Goodwill to donate your items, there are a few things to do beforehand:

Wash or dry clean all donated clothing items.

Test any electrical equipment and battery-operated items.

Include all pieces to games and toys.

Also, when you drop off your donations at your local Goodwill, you’ll receive a receipt. Hang on to it and you can claim a tax deduction for donations that are in good condition.

There are several items that you won't be able to donate at all Michigan Goodwill locations so it's a good idea to check out the gallery below before making your donation.

