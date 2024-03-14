24 Items Indiana Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept As Donations

Springtime in Indiana is for tidying things up in our homes and yards. And when we're decluttering and cleaning many of us will head to a local Goodwill store to donate items we're no longer using. But, before you load up your vehicle with your gently used goods, there are items that Goodwill stores in the Hoosier State will not accept as donations.

What Can You Donate To Indiana Goodwill Stores?

Donations you can make to Indiana Goodwill stores that are relatively common knowledge include gently used clothing in all sizes, shoes and boots, jewelry and accessories, and household items. And there are some donations you can make that some Indiana residents may not be aware of, such as donating a car even if the vehicle is not working. Many Goodwill stores in Indiana also accept computers and computer equipment as donations which are then recycled. Some Indiana Goodwill store locations will allow you to bring cash in person to donate or donate online. Donated items help fund skills training, employment services, and jobs for people in the community.

Before donating to any Goodwill store, check the acceptable donations your local store will accept. Not all Goodwill stores are the same. What you can bring to one store may not be something you can give to another Goodwill. Before you donate, check out the items below that most Goodwill stores in Indiana will not accept as donations.

