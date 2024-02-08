LOOK: Ohio Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 37 Items

We don't need to wait until Spring in Ohio to spring clean our homes. And when we're decluttering our homes, one of our favorite destinations to head to is a local Goodwill store. But, before you load up your vehicle with your gently used goods, there are items that Ohio Goodwill stores won't accept as donations.

Donations You Can Make At Ohio Goodwill Stores

Donations you can make to Ohio Goodwill stores that are relatively common knowledge include gently used clothing in all sizes, shoes and boots, jewelry and accessories, and household items. And there are some donations you can make that some Ohioans may not be aware of, such as donating a car even if the vehicle is not in working condition. Used cars, trucks, SUVs, RVs, boats, or motorcycles will be auctioned at their weekly Auto Auction, and the proceeds raised support job training and employment services at Goodwill.

You can also make financial donations as well at certain Goodwill stores. Some Ohio Goodwill locations also offer computer recycling. Goodwill pursues other ways to keep items out of landfills when they don't sell in stores, such as cutting cotton t-shirts into cleaning rags to sell to local businesses and recycling items such as books, clothing, and stuffed animals.

What To Know Before Donating To Your Local Ohio Goodwill

Before donating to any Goodwill store, check the acceptable donations your local store will accept. Not all Goodwill stores are the same. What you can bring to one store may not be something you can give to another Goodwill.

