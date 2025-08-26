A Michigan summer isn't complete without a trip to the State Fair to enjoy our favorite fair foods, rides, and exciting entertainment. However, officials are warning that certain items are banned from the fairgrounds and must be left behind to enjoy the fun.

These Items Are Not Allowed At The 2025 Michigan State Fair

The Michigan State Fair kicks off the season Labor Day weekend, Aug. 28-Sept. 1, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Get our free mobile app

The annual event features Midway carnival rides and games, tasty fair food, and showcases the state's agricultural industry, with a farmers' market featuring fresh produce and livestock from across Michigan. Plus, enjoy baking contests, live music, craft beer, and more.

While there's plenty you can do at the fair, there are rules that officials warn fairgoers need to be aware of before they go.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

According to the fair's website, guests are allowed to bring bags, containers, coolers, and cartons; however, these items are subject to inspection. Here are other items that are acceptable to bring to the fair:

Strollers/Wagons

Items for infants, babies, and medically necessary items are permitted. However, all bags, cartons, containers, or coolers brought into or out of the facility may be subject to inspection.

Cameras and selfie sticks are allowed. Unless credentialed through the Michigan State Fair PR representatives, no larger lens cameras or tripods.

Before heading to the Michigan State Fair, check the list of prohibited items below.

These Items Are Not Allowed At The 2025 Michigan State Fair According to the fair's website, several items are not allowed on the fairgrounds. Gallery Credit: Unsplash