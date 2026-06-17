Alfredo sauce is a weeknight dinner staple in many Michigan homes, but if you recently picked some up, you'll want to take a closer look before using it. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has updated the recall of Alfredo sauce to its most serious level.

FDA Issues Highest-Risk Recall For Alfredo Sauce Sold In Michigan

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has elevated a recall of Alfredo sauce distributed in 41 states, including Michigan, to its most serious classification after they say a supplier flagged an ingredient for possible Salmonella contamination. The Alfredo sauce received its Class I recall, which the FDA states involves “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness, according to the FDA. The agency added that symptoms typically develop within 12 to 72 hours after infection and may include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

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Tennessee-based The Coffee Connexion Co. Inc. voluntarily recalled the product, which affects 913 cases of Alfredo sauce packaged in 3-pound, 7-ounce sealed poly bags, with 12 bags per case.

The affected product carries UPC 0039954921963 and product number SSP980713.

Recalled batches include 046188 through 046193 (lot 0126, best by Jan. 12, 2028); 047290 through 047296 (lot 0476, best by Feb. 16, 2028); 048029 through 048034 (lot 0686, best by March 9, 2028); and 049089 through 049094 (lot 1106, best by April 20, 2028).

The FDA's enforcement report states that no press release was issued for the recall and does not indicate whether any illnesses have been reported.

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