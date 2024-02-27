6 Items You Are Banned From Bringing Into The State Of Michigan
There is a long list of items that are fairly common knowledge that you're not allowed to bring into Michigan and most states across the U.S. Items like illegal drugs, toxic substances, and other hazardous materials. But some prohibited items that can't cross over state lines within Michigan, may not be so obvious.
Michigan Prohibits Crossing Over The State Line With Certain Items
Michigan has restrictions in place for certain items that are prohibited from being brought into the state. These restrictions are in place to protect public safety and prevent the spread of invasive species and diseases. It's important to be aware of these restrictions when traveling to Michigan to avoid inadvertently bringing in prohibited items.
6 Items That You Are Banned From Bringing Into Michigan
Raw Milk
According to state law, unpasteurized milk cannot be brought into Michigan to be sold and distributed.
Pornography
Under Michigan law, it's illegal to bring sexually explicit material across state lines to post, distribute or publish in Michigan.
Exotic Animals
Michigan law bans owning, breeding, and transferring exotic animals such as large carnivores like lions, tigers, and bears.
Armor Piercing Bullets
Michigan Statute 750.224c relates to armor-piercing ammunition and prohibits manufacturing, distributing, selling, or using this type of ammunition.
Invasive Species
Certain plants and animals are banned from being brought into Michigan.
Firewood
It is illegal to bring firewood into Michigan unless it is certified heat-treated firewood to prevent the spread of invasive pests.
