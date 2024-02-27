6 Items You Are Banned From Bringing Into The State Of Michigan

6 Items You Are Banned From Bringing Into The State Of Michigan

Canva

There is a long list of items that are fairly common knowledge that you're not allowed to bring into Michigan and most states across the U.S. Items like illegal drugs, toxic substances, and other hazardous materials. But some prohibited items that can't cross over state lines within Michigan, may not be so obvious.

Canva
loading...

Michigan Prohibits Crossing Over The State Line With Certain Items

Michigan has restrictions in place for certain items that are prohibited from being brought into the state. These restrictions are in place to protect public safety and prevent the spread of invasive species and diseases. It's important to be aware of these restrictions when traveling to Michigan to avoid inadvertently bringing in prohibited items.

Get our free mobile app

6 Items That You Are Banned From Bringing Into Michigan

loading...

Raw Milk

According to state law, unpasteurized milk cannot be brought into Michigan to be sold and distributed.

Canva
loading...

Pornography

Under Michigan law, it's illegal to bring sexually explicit material across state lines to post, distribute or publish in Michigan.

Canva
loading...

Exotic Animals

Michigan law bans owning, breeding, and transferring exotic animals such as large carnivores like lions, tigers, and bears.

Canva
loading...

Armor Piercing Bullets

Michigan Statute 750.224c relates to armor-piercing ammunition and prohibits manufacturing, distributing, selling, or using this type of ammunition.

Canva
loading...

Invasive Species

Certain plants and animals are banned from being brought into Michigan.

Canva
loading...

Firewood

It is illegal to bring firewood into Michigan unless it is certified heat-treated firewood to prevent the spread of invasive pests.

9 Forbidden Items That Are Banned In The State Of Michigan

Canva

19 Items Absolutely Banned from Checked Bags at Michigan Airports

There are certain things you can and cannot bring onto a plane. And some of those items depend on where you pack them. We all know that you can't bring certain things in a carry-on, but did you know that there are some things that can't even go in your checked bag? Here are 19 items that Michigan TSA says ain't gonna fly.

Gallery Credit: Kristen Matthews

 

 

Filed Under: banned, Michigan
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning, Michigan
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WKFR