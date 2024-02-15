LOOK: 13 Things You Can’t Recycle In Ohio
It's that time of year in Ohio when we're thinking about or starting early on our spring cleaning. Some items we'll want to throw away, some we'll donate, and some we'll want to recycle. But, before we do our part to help keep things from piling up in landfills, there are some items you won't be able to recycle in the Buckeye state.
What You Can and Can't Recycle In Ohio
Doing our part to recycle items that would otherwise sit in a landfill helps keep our communities safe and clean. It's now easier to recycle more than ever with convenient public drop boxes, residential recycle bins, and drop-off locations. And there are plenty of things you can recycle:
Cardboard
- Flattened cardboard boxes
- Dry food boxes
- Non-wax-coated paper boxes
- Egg cartons
- Clean pizza boxes
Paper
- Newspaper
- Junk mail
- Office paper
- Magazines
Plastics
- Water and soda bottles
- Milk and water jugs
- Liquid detergent bottles
Metal
- Aluminum cans
- Steel and bi-metal cans
- Aluminum foil
- Food and beverage containers
- Clean aluminum foil
Glass
- Clear, Brown, Amber, and Green beverage bottles and food jars
While there are variations of what's acceptable to recycle in Ohio cities, most will accept the items listed. But check your city's websites for recycling regulations. The types of material that can be collected depend on the ability to process them. If items aren't accepted for recycling, equipment cannot process them. So we have added a list below of items that you won't be able to recycle in Ohio.
13 Things You Can't Recycle In Ohio
