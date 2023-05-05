Here's your chance to own an iconic piece of Kalamazoo history!

Kalamazoo's historic Isaac Brown House has recently hit the market for an asking price of $1.12 million. The downtown villa is stunning no doubt but-- who was Isaac Brown and why are locals so excited that his property has hit the market?

Get our free mobile app

About Isaac Brown

The historic home located downtown at 427 S. Burdick St. was built by Isaac Brown in 1867. According to the Kalamazoo Public Library, Brown was 45 years old when he and his family moved from Vermont to Kalamazoo in 1862.

Born in Vermont, Brown followed the Gold Rush out West to California but failed to strike it rich. He returned to his native Vermont to become a railroad agent but soon found himself in Kalamazoo working as a real estate dealer and insurance salesman.

Daniel J Wood/Leandra Wood-Doorlag Realty Company/Zillow Daniel J Wood/Leandra Wood-Doorlag Realty Company/Zillow loading...

After establishing his family in the Kalamazoo area, Brown decided to build his home in downtown Kalamazoo's "fashionable" Burdick neighborhood. Brown occupied the home up until his death in 1904.

The "Italiante" style home is so iconic it even has its own Wikipedia page which claims after Brown's death,

The house was later the residence and of Dr. John W. Bosman, the Chief Resident of Bronson Hospital. Bosman also ran his medical practice from the house. It was also used to house a law firm.

The home truly is a piece of Kalamazoo history!

Daniel J Wood/Leandra Wood-Doorlag Realty Company/Zillow Daniel J Wood/Leandra Wood-Doorlag Realty Company/Zillow loading...

About the Home

According to the home's property listing it has 4,797 sq.ft. of livable space which includes an adjoining private townhouse.

The 6 bedroom, 5 bath residence boasts soaring ceilings, high arched doorways, polished hardwood floors, elegant dining room and front parlor, cozy library, spiral wooden staircase & detailed millwork!

It's obvious that the current owner and seller, who wishes to remain anonymous, has taken great care in updating the residence while preserving its ornate and historic features.

The home is so quaint it looks like its ripped right out of a magazine! Do you think an asking price of $1.12 million is fair? Take a look below:

Historic Home in the Heart of Downtown Kalamazoo Listed at $1.12 Million The picturesque Kalamazoo home is located at 427 S. Burdick.