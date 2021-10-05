Hundreds of Michigan students, across the state, will be walking to school on Wednesday. In a release from the Michigan Fitness Foundation, Michigan schoolchildren will be joining other students around the world to celebrate International Walk to School Day (W2SD) on Wednesday, October 6th.

The event began in 1997 when it was organized by the Partnership for a Walkable America. Walk to School Day is a global event that encourages walkable communities. This year’s Michigan efforts have been coordinated by the Michigan Fitness Foundation (MFF) Safe Routes to School (SRTS) program staff. Over 300 schools across the state sign up, annually. This year, they have also added "The World's Largest Exercise Class" known as All Children Exercise Simultaneously (ACES Day) to the event with generous support from Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan.

“Bringing Walk to School Day and ACES Day together is a natural fit as we continue our mission to create safer and more physically active communities across Michigan,” said Michigan Fitness Foundation President and CEO Amy Ghannam. “Both events emphasize the importance of increasing fitness in children, while strengthening community connections between families and schools.”

Fitness-minded individuals are also encouraged to come up with their own unique events. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is an implementing agency for federally funded SRTS grant program through the U.S. Department of Transportation. According to MDOT Office of Economic Development Administrator Mike Kapp, “Over the years, registrants have created events such as a family walk to school, bike rodeo, yoga in the park, trail run, slow roll or a walking parade.”

To register, visit https://saferoutesmichigan.org/walk-to-school-day/. All registrants will receive planning resources.