Finally, being from Kalamazoo I can feel like I've had something before Detroit, Grand Rapids, and other big cities in Michigan. I would have never known that there would be a cookie franchise here in town that wouldn't at least be in Detroit first, right? That was until I saw news of a place that's opening its first Detroit store and it's been here for years.

The fresh-baked cookies, ice cream sandwiches, and other warm and delicious desserts you can purchase until midnight or 1 am, sometimes even later, are an insomniac's best friend. Deciding to drive there or have them delivered is all about preference, and now this option is coming to the streets of Detroit.

Get our free mobile app

Insomnia Cookies has announced that they'll be opening their first storefront in Detroit, Tuesday, July 12th and is located at 171 Anthony Wayne Dr, near the Wayne State University campus. Their hours will be 11 am to Midnight on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. While they will be open from 11 am to 1 am Thursday and Friday. Lastly, Saturday they're open from Noon to 1 am and Sunday from Noon to Midnight.

Wondering what's on their menu? Well, they have the classics such as chocolate chip, sugar, peanut butter, and oatmeal raisin to name a few. They also have more extravagant flavors for cookie lovers like double chocolate chunk, double chocolate mint, banana split, triple chocolate smores, confetti deluxe, and so many more. They also make cakes, ice cream, ice cream sandwiches, and even have sides of frosting.