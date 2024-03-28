Beware: Indiana Truck Stops on ‘Do Not Stop’ List

A scary crime trend has led to a 'Do Not Stop' list for truck stops around the U.S. 6 Indiana truck stops have landed on that list. FleetOwner.com published this warning in December of 2023,

Experts warn fleets to prepare for record-breaking cargo theft in 2024. Freight security experts predict another sky-high year of cargo theft in 2024. Fleets must look at the past year's trends and prepare accordingly.

Cargo trends have been going up over the last few years. However, it was the huge escalation of this crime in the fall of 2023 that really made everyone pay attention. That may be what led to a list that's been circulating around the internet called the 'Do Not Stop' list. It's all over Reddit, Facebook and TikTok. This is a list of truck stops that allegedly have a higher risk of crime. 5 of the 6 Indiana truck stops on this list are all in the upper Northwest corner of the state in the Lake Station/Gary area. The other one is on the East side of Indianapolis.

Indiana Truck Stops on the 'Do Not Stop' List

MR. FUEL #1020

I-80 & I-94 Exit 15B

Lake Station, Indiana 46405

Mr. Fuel in Lake Station, Indiana on 'Do Not Stop' List. Google Street View loading...

TA LAKE STATION #6219

I-80 & I-94 Exit 15B

Lake Station, Indiana 46405

TA LAKE STATION on Do Not Stop list Google Street View loading...

LOVE'S #417

1-94 Exit 9

Gary IN 46408

Love's in Gary, Indiana on Do Not Stop list Google Street View loading...

PETRO GARY #6369

I-90 & I-84 Exit 9

Gary, IN 46408

Petro in Gary, Indiana on Do Not Stop list Google Street View loading...

Get our free mobile app

PILOT TRAVEL CENTER #3O

1-70 Ext 96

Greenfield, IN 46140

PILOT TRAVEL CENTER in Greenfield Indiana on Do Not Stop list Google Street View loading...

FLYING J #650

I-80 & I-94 Exit 15B

Lake Station, Indiana 46405

FLYING J in Lake Station Indiana on Do Not Stop list Google Street View loading...

9 Craziest Abuse of 9-1-1 Moments in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana