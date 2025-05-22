Indiana Travel Alert: TSA Bans Popular Item From Checked Bags

Planning to fly from Indiana this summer? The latest ban from the TSA could affect the way you travel.

An essential item for any traveler regardless of the destination, the newest ban from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will no doubt affect what and how you pack.

I always keep this item in my purse but how dangerous is it really? It seems like they're constantly changing and updating the rules, telling us what we can and can't fly with, so if you're confused just know you're not the only one. I am too!

Think about it: you know how in-demand and highly coveted any outlet at the airport is, right? Can you imagine traveling without a portable power bank? While these travel accessories are super portable and convenient they also unfortunately contain problematic lithium-ion batteries which may overheat during a process called thermal runaway,

Thermal runaway can occur without warning as a result of various factors, including if the battery is damaged, overheated, exposed to water, overcharged, or improperly packed. Thermal runaway can also occur on its own due to manufacturing defects. Flight crews are trained to recognize and respond to lithium battery fires in the cabin. -FAA.gov

While permitted in your carry-on only the FAA state batteries banned from checked luggage include: power Banks, cell phone battery charging cases, rechargeable and non-rechargeable lithium batteries, cell phone batteries, laptop batteries, power banks, external batteries, portable rechargers.

I mean, we've all seen those videos on social media right? At least flight staff can address a fire emergency when it's in the cabin. Imagine one of these things exploding in the luggage hull below; scary stuff.

