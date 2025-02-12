Indiana has thousands of incredible restaurants with menu items to satisfy any food craving. But when those cravings hit after most places have closed, one restaurant is open for the best late-night meal in the Hoosier state.

Indiana Spot Named One Of The Best 24-Hour Restaurants In America

Tasting Table ranked the best spots in America for a quick late-night pit stop or to cater to our midnight cravings. Restaurants were ranked based on menu selection and the number of positive online customer reviews. One Indiana gem makes the list and is ready to serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner at any hour of the day.

Leonardo's Mexican Food in Indianapolis is one of only a few options open for late night eats, but Tasting Table says you'll be glad you stopped for a bite:

You won't just be settling when you choose to dine here, as customers not only love the quality of the food, but also the prices, portion sizes, and salsa bar.

Customers love the Chilaquiles with carne asada or the Machaca platter, which includes shredded beef, onions, and peppers, with rice, beans, and tortillas. Leonardo's also offers favorites such as tacos, burritos, tamales, tostadas, and enchiladas. And try the churros or chocolate flan for dessert.

Stop by and indulge your late-night cravings or any time of day at Leonardo's Mexican Food, the best 24-hour restaurant in Indiana and the nation.

