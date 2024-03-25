Indiana Spot Named ‘Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives’ In U.S.

When Guy Fieri rolls into a city in his red Camaro, we know whatever restaurant he stops at, we're going to want to visit. Fortunately, we don't have to travel far to try a Guy Fieri-approved spot. An Indiana eatery recently made the list of 'Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives.'

Indiana Drive-In is 'Best Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'

Delish recently created a list of the 'Best Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives' in every state. And Indiana's Steer-In Drive-In made the list for the state. According to Delish:

"While there aren't many proper drive-ins around anymore, the Historic Steer-In restaurant has been an Indianapolis staple since 1960. It serves up classic and quality diner food—think meatball sandwiches, cream pies, and beef with noodles—and new menu items, like handmade stuffed pizza."

According to the Steer-In website, the restaurant opened in 1960 as "Laughner's Steer-In". Harold Phillips bought the restaurant in 1964 and was known as "Harold's Steer In" from 1964-2007. In November 2007, it became the "Historic Steer In."

Steer-In serves breakfast all day and also offers a beer and wine menu. One of the original recipes that has been the same since the 1960s is the signature burger Twin Steer. Their French onion soup and loaded fries are also menu favorites. And you definitely won't want to skip dessert when you see the array of delicious cakes and pies they serve.

Steer-In's all-day breakfast favorites include skillets, biscuits smothered in sausage gravy, and buttermilk pancakes. Dine-in, Take-out, Delivery, and Catering are available.

