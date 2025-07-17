Indiana’s Drive-in Theaters Keep Summer Movie Magic Alive

Indiana’s Drive-in Theaters Keep Summer Movie Magic Alive

Canva

As we reminisce about childhood summers, the thrill of watching movies from the comfort of a car brings back a wave of nostalgia. Let's take a closer look.

I have fond memories of going to drive-in movie theaters with my parents. However, I do wonder why my mom and dad would take me to see movies like Friday the 13th and Hell Night when I was 10 years old.  That seems strange.

Drive-in movies were fairly popular when I was a child in the 80s and 90s.  They were huge in the 1950s and 1960s.  At one point in the 1960s, there were more than 4,000 drive-in theaters.  Now there are fewer than 300 nationwide.

Here's a list of the 19 remaining drive-in theaters in Indiana, sorted in alphabetical order by city.

Canva
loading...

19 Drive-in Movie Theaters Still Open in Indiana

Starlite Drive-In in Bloomington

  • Theater Name: Starlite Drive-In
  • City: Bloomington
  • Address: 7640 S. Old State Road 37
WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

Auburn Garrett Drive-In in Garrett

  • Theater Name: Auburn Garrett Drive-In
  • City: Garrett
  • Address: 1014 State Road 8

Georgetown Drive-In in Georgetown

  • Theater Name: Georgetown Drive-In
  • City: Georgetown
  • Address: 8200 State Road 64

Huntington Twin Drive-In in Huntington

  • Theater Name: Huntington Twin Drive-In
  • City: Huntington
  • Address: 1291 Condit St.

Tibbs Drive-In Theatre in Indianapolis

  • Theater Name: Tibbs Drive-In Theatre
  • City: Indianapolis
  • Address: 480 S. Tibbs Ave.

Melody Drive-In in Knox

  • Theater Name: Melody Drive-In
  • City: Knox
  • Address: 7055 S. U.S. Highway 35

Centerbrook Drive-In in Martinsville

  • Theater Name: Centerbrook Drive-In
  • City: Martinsville
  • Address: 6735 State Road 67 North

Holiday Drive-In Theatre in Mitchell

  • Theater Name: Holiday Drive-In Theatre
  • City: Mitchell
  • Address: 1055 State Road 37

Lake Shore Drive-In Theatre in Monticello

  • Theater Name: Lake Shore Drive-In Theatre
  • City: Monticello
  • Address: 100 Rickey Road

Tri-Way Drive-In Theatre in Plymouth

  • Theater Name: Tri-Way Drive-In Theatre
  • City: Plymouth
  • Address: 4400 Michigan Road

Holiday Drive-In in Rockport

  • Theater Name: Holiday Drive-In
  • City: Rockport
  • Address: 646 N. State Road 161

Skyline Drive-In Theatre in Shelbyville

  • Theater Name: Skyline Drive-In Theatre
  • City: Shelbyville
  • Address: 3986 E. Michigan Road

Cinema 67 in Spencer

  • Theater Name: Cinema 67
  • City: Spencer
  • Address: 2037 State Road 67

Moon Lite Drive-In in Terre Haute

  • Theater Name: Moon Lite Drive-In
  • City: Terre Haute
  • Address: 5056 N. Lafayette Ave.

M.E.L.S. at the Starlite Drive-In in Thorntown

  • Theater Name: M.E.L.S. at the Starlite Drive-In
  • City: Thorntown
  • Address: 8721 N. State Road 39

49'er Drive-in Theatre in Valparaiso

  • Theater Name: 49'er Drive-in Theatre
  • City: Valparaiso
  • Address: 675 N. Calumet Avenue

Bel-Air Drive-In in Versailles

  • Theater Name: Bel-Air Drive-In
  • City: Versailles
  • Address: 337 N. U.S. Highway 421

13-24 Drive-In in Wabash

  • Theater Name: 13-24 Drive-In
  • City: Wabash
  • Address: 890 N. State Road 13

Hummel Drive-In in Winchester

  • Theater Name: Hummel Drive-In
  • City: Winchester
  • Address: 2870 E. State Road 32

Biggest Roadside Attractions in Indiana

When traveling through the Hoosier State keep an eye out for these unique and bizarre roadside attractions.

Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Legal/Illegal Weapons in Indiana

Which Strange Weapons in Indiana you Can, and Cannot own

Gallery Credit: Canva

Filed Under: Indiana
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

More From WKFR