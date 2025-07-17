Indiana’s Drive-in Theaters Keep Summer Movie Magic Alive
As we reminisce about childhood summers, the thrill of watching movies from the comfort of a car brings back a wave of nostalgia. Let's take a closer look.
I have fond memories of going to drive-in movie theaters with my parents. However, I do wonder why my mom and dad would take me to see movies like Friday the 13th and Hell Night when I was 10 years old. That seems strange.
Drive-in movies were fairly popular when I was a child in the 80s and 90s. They were huge in the 1950s and 1960s. At one point in the 1960s, there were more than 4,000 drive-in theaters. Now there are fewer than 300 nationwide.
Here's a list of the 19 remaining drive-in theaters in Indiana, sorted in alphabetical order by city.
19 Drive-in Movie Theaters Still Open in Indiana
Starlite Drive-In in Bloomington
- Theater Name: Starlite Drive-In
- City: Bloomington
- Address: 7640 S. Old State Road 37
Auburn Garrett Drive-In in Garrett
- Theater Name: Auburn Garrett Drive-In
- City: Garrett
- Address: 1014 State Road 8
Georgetown Drive-In in Georgetown
- Theater Name: Georgetown Drive-In
- City: Georgetown
- Address: 8200 State Road 64
Huntington Twin Drive-In in Huntington
- Theater Name: Huntington Twin Drive-In
- City: Huntington
- Address: 1291 Condit St.
Tibbs Drive-In Theatre in Indianapolis
- Theater Name: Tibbs Drive-In Theatre
- City: Indianapolis
- Address: 480 S. Tibbs Ave.
Melody Drive-In in Knox
- Theater Name: Melody Drive-In
- City: Knox
- Address: 7055 S. U.S. Highway 35
READ MORE: Walmart Recalls Ozark Trail Water Bottles In Michigan
Centerbrook Drive-In in Martinsville
- Theater Name: Centerbrook Drive-In
- City: Martinsville
- Address: 6735 State Road 67 North
Holiday Drive-In Theatre in Mitchell
- Theater Name: Holiday Drive-In Theatre
- City: Mitchell
- Address: 1055 State Road 37
Lake Shore Drive-In Theatre in Monticello
- Theater Name: Lake Shore Drive-In Theatre
- City: Monticello
- Address: 100 Rickey Road
Tri-Way Drive-In Theatre in Plymouth
- Theater Name: Tri-Way Drive-In Theatre
- City: Plymouth
- Address: 4400 Michigan Road
Holiday Drive-In in Rockport
- Theater Name: Holiday Drive-In
- City: Rockport
- Address: 646 N. State Road 161
Skyline Drive-In Theatre in Shelbyville
- Theater Name: Skyline Drive-In Theatre
- City: Shelbyville
- Address: 3986 E. Michigan Road
Cinema 67 in Spencer
- Theater Name: Cinema 67
- City: Spencer
- Address: 2037 State Road 67
Moon Lite Drive-In in Terre Haute
- Theater Name: Moon Lite Drive-In
- City: Terre Haute
- Address: 5056 N. Lafayette Ave.
M.E.L.S. at the Starlite Drive-In in Thorntown
- Theater Name: M.E.L.S. at the Starlite Drive-In
- City: Thorntown
- Address: 8721 N. State Road 39
49'er Drive-in Theatre in Valparaiso
- Theater Name: 49'er Drive-in Theatre
- City: Valparaiso
- Address: 675 N. Calumet Avenue
Bel-Air Drive-In in Versailles
- Theater Name: Bel-Air Drive-In
- City: Versailles
- Address: 337 N. U.S. Highway 421
13-24 Drive-In in Wabash
- Theater Name: 13-24 Drive-In
- City: Wabash
- Address: 890 N. State Road 13
Hummel Drive-In in Winchester
- Theater Name: Hummel Drive-In
- City: Winchester
- Address: 2870 E. State Road 32
Biggest Roadside Attractions in Indiana
Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon
Legal/Illegal Weapons in Indiana
Gallery Credit: Canva