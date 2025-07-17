As we reminisce about childhood summers, the thrill of watching movies from the comfort of a car brings back a wave of nostalgia. Let's take a closer look.

I have fond memories of going to drive-in movie theaters with my parents. However, I do wonder why my mom and dad would take me to see movies like Friday the 13th and Hell Night when I was 10 years old. That seems strange.

Drive-in movies were fairly popular when I was a child in the 80s and 90s. They were huge in the 1950s and 1960s. At one point in the 1960s, there were more than 4,000 drive-in theaters. Now there are fewer than 300 nationwide.

Here's a list of the 19 remaining drive-in theaters in Indiana, sorted in alphabetical order by city.

19 Drive-in Movie Theaters Still Open in Indiana

Starlite Drive-In in Bloomington

Theater Name: Starlite Drive-In

City: Bloomington

Address: 7640 S. Old State Road 37

Auburn Garrett Drive-In in Garrett

Theater Name: Auburn Garrett Drive-In

City: Garrett

Address: 1014 State Road 8

Georgetown Drive-In in Georgetown

Theater Name: Georgetown Drive-In

City: Georgetown

Address: 8200 State Road 64

Huntington Twin Drive-In in Huntington

Theater Name: Huntington Twin Drive-In

City: Huntington

Address: 1291 Condit St.

Tibbs Drive-In Theatre in Indianapolis

Theater Name: Tibbs Drive-In Theatre

City: Indianapolis

Address: 480 S. Tibbs Ave.

Melody Drive-In in Knox

Theater Name: Melody Drive-In

City: Knox

Address: 7055 S. U.S. Highway 35

Centerbrook Drive-In in Martinsville

Theater Name: Centerbrook Drive-In

City: Martinsville

Address: 6735 State Road 67 North

Holiday Drive-In Theatre in Mitchell

Theater Name: Holiday Drive-In Theatre

City: Mitchell

Address: 1055 State Road 37

Lake Shore Drive-In Theatre in Monticello

Theater Name: Lake Shore Drive-In Theatre

City: Monticello

Address: 100 Rickey Road

Tri-Way Drive-In Theatre in Plymouth

Theater Name: Tri-Way Drive-In Theatre

City: Plymouth

Address: 4400 Michigan Road

Holiday Drive-In in Rockport

Theater Name: Holiday Drive-In

City: Rockport

Address: 646 N. State Road 161

Skyline Drive-In Theatre in Shelbyville

Theater Name: Skyline Drive-In Theatre

City: Shelbyville

Address: 3986 E. Michigan Road

Cinema 67 in Spencer

Theater Name: Cinema 67

City: Spencer

Address: 2037 State Road 67

Moon Lite Drive-In in Terre Haute

Theater Name: Moon Lite Drive-In

City: Terre Haute

Address: 5056 N. Lafayette Ave.

M.E.L.S. at the Starlite Drive-In in Thorntown

Theater Name: M.E.L.S. at the Starlite Drive-In

City: Thorntown

Address: 8721 N. State Road 39

49'er Drive-in Theatre in Valparaiso

Theater Name: 49'er Drive-in Theatre

City: Valparaiso

Address: 675 N. Calumet Avenue

Bel-Air Drive-In in Versailles

Theater Name: Bel-Air Drive-In

City: Versailles

Address: 337 N. U.S. Highway 421

13-24 Drive-In in Wabash

Theater Name: 13-24 Drive-In

City: Wabash

Address: 890 N. State Road 13

Hummel Drive-In in Winchester

Theater Name: Hummel Drive-In

City: Winchester

Address: 2870 E. State Road 32

