Indiana Dollar Tree Help Wanted Sign Just Got Manager Fired

A Dollar Tree manager allegedly posted a discriminatory help wanted sign that got lots of attention.

Things got a little weird last week in a small town about 30 minutes South of South Bend, Indiana. In a move that sounds motivated by frustration, the manager of the Dollar Tree in Bremen posted a handwritten sign that stirred things up according to WNDU,

I apologize for us closing AGAIN. My 2 new cashiers quit because I said their boyfriends couldn’t stand here for their entire shift. Don’t hire Gen Z’s. They don’t know what work actually means. NOW HIRING! *Baby Boomers ONLY, thanks!

The sign was apparently removed fairly quickly. While mispronouncing the town name of Bremen, WNDU did have an interesting point. Baby boomers are currently between the ages of 58 and 76 years old. It's a great idea to hire baby boomers. However, to hire nothing but baby boomers would mean your youngest employee is 58-years-old. Oh yeah, by the way, that's against the law.

According to the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, The Age Discrimination in Employment Act is defined this way,

Age discrimination involves treating an applicant or employee less favorably because of his or her age.

The law prohibits age discrimination involving hiring and firing as well as workplace discrimination. Dollar Tree Inc released a statement that they are aware that someone posted a handwritten sign that was not authorized by the company. Dollar Tree also pointed out that the manager who allegedly posted the sign is no longer employed with the company.

