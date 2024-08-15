This couple's baby announcement is missing one important thing:

A baby!

Get our free mobile app

There are a lot of relationship milestones that couples celebrate such as anniversaries, buying your first home together, adopting pets, and you know, the whole starting a family thing.

However, all of these milestones can add up quickly and in this economy? Who can afford to raise a family. Here in the Midwest in states like Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan the annual cost of raising a child ranges from $17,657- $19,411 per child.

Who has that kind of money to spare? I sure don't.

Myself and many of my Millennial peers are deciding it's not in the cards to have kids and start a family. Whether it be due to health, financial, or religious reasons, raising a child is a big commitment-- to say literally the least.

Society likes to ask a lot of questions like, "But who will take care of you when you're old?" It seems like most boomers just can't handle the idea of not pouring all your time, money, worry, sanity, blood, sweat, and tears into raising a family.

retirement home michigan Canva loading...

That's why this couple from Indiana are truly an inspiration.

Tyler Steven Frederick and Chelsea Roy practically broke the internet when their child-free announcement went viral on social media. In same vein as a maternity photo shoot the couple declared to family, friends, and the entire world that Tyler had gotten a vasectomy!

In an interview with Today Chelsea explained that for as long as she can remember she didn't want to have kids. Adds Tyler,

If these pictures makes things any easier for someone pressured into having kids, or helps normalize this choice, then I'm happy to have helped others even just a little...I have plenty of friends that are parents — some single moms, some single dads — and they are rockstars...Parenting does not seem like an easy job, and definitely one I’m not cut out for.

It's been 2 years since the couple shared their big announcement and the photos are still inspiring kid-free couples across the nation-- even myself!

The couple says that while haters were expected, feedback has been generally positive from their friends, family, and even complete strangers:

(There are) lots of comments of people wanting to recreate it with their partners...And other people saying thank you for celebrating and normalizing this decision.

Kalamazoo Woman's Maternity Shoot At The Root Beer Stand The shoot started out as a joke kinda like "wouldn't it be funny if we did a maternity session here at The Root Beer Stand?" Then the more I thought about it I was like okay we are going to make this happen. Gallery Credit: All Photos Property of Rebecca L Photography & Used With Permission