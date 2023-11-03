Indiana People Confuse Spotlights for Angels Flying Over Church in Viral Video

Did the good people of Muncie, Indiana see angels or something a little more down to earth in this viral video?

A video that was uploaded to Facebook on October 20th from the Hoosier state, has been viewed over 2.5 million times in the last two weeks. There are two parts of this video that are very different in my opinion. The visual part and the audio part. In the video, you see maybe half a dozen lights flying through the clouds over the Ball State University area. What you hear is a group of residents getting out of Church who are convinced that angels are flying over them.

I'm not one to stand in the way of someone's beliefs, however, there may be a reasonable explanation for what these Muncie residents are seeing in the sky. After doing a little bit of digging, it turns out it was Cardinals, not angels. What they are seeing in the sky above them are spotlights from a Ball State University Homecoming Event the night before their Homecoming Game.

Many of the 30 thousand comments on this video are praising God over the flying angels. However, many videos are popping up on other platforms like TikTok explaining what is really going on. One man commented, "If those are spotlights, where is the beam of light from the ground?" The simple answer to that is, "You're only seeing light reflecting off of the clouds. The sky between the clouds and the ground is clear." But to be clear, I'm no scientist.

