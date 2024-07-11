Many chain restaurants may come to mind when you think of the best places in Indiana to grab a hot, crispy, and perfectly salted side of fries. But one local restaurant recently received the crown for best fries served in the Hoosier State and one of the best places to get them in the U.S.

Indiana Restaurant Serves 'Best Fries' In The State And America

Lovefood recently took America's most loved side dish and made it the main event, ranking the best places to get them. The winners were chosen based on reviews, awards, and first-hand experience from their team. And one Indiana restaurant came out on top.

Ziffles Rib Bar has been voted 'best ribs' in Fort Wayne for over 20 years but can now add 'best fries' to its accolades. LoveFood says Ziffles' fries stay crispy even when smothered in BBQ sauce:

While not a traditional barbecue side, these fries will quickly convert you. They hold their crunch yet are thick enough to soak up all of the delicious BBQ sauce and juices from the meat they come alongside.

Ziffles' fries can also be loaded with cheese, bacon, or pulled pork. Try their award-winning BBQ ribs, chicken, and other favorites like fried pickles, Everything pizza, baked ham and cheese sandwiches, and a slice of carrot cake for dessert. And make sure you always get a side of Indiana's and America's best fries at Ziffles Rib Bar.

