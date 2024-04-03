Michigan Woman Returns as One of Jeopardy’s Best Contestants Ever

Dowagiac, Michigan resident and Jeopardy expert returns to the popular game show.

Jennifer Quail is back on Jeopardy for the 3rd time. She is arguably one of the best contestants in the show's history. Back in December of 2019, Quail won $228,800 over 8 games. Qual returned in 2021 for Jeopardy: Tournament of Champions where she was the runner-up winning another $100,000 according to Game Shows Fandom. And now, she's back.

When Jennifer Quail isn't killin' the game on game shows, she works as a wine-tasting consultant in Southwest Michigan. Quail has taken a break from wine to participate in Jeopardy's first-ever Invitational Tournament. Jennifer had another amazing showing on Wednesday, March 27th as she advanced to the semi-finals after winning $22,000.

However, Quail didn't have the amazing game Tuesday night that she's used to having. She went into Final Jeopardy in second place with $7,200. She risked it all with the wrong answer and walked away with nothing.

Since her first appearance on Jeopardy in 2019, Jennifer Quail has won a total of $350,800. Below are more stats for Quail on Jeopardy according to TheJeopardyFan.com.

Jennifer Quail Jeopardy Career Statistics

367 correct and 45 incorrect

21 of 28 on rebound attempts

41.09% in first on buzzer

19 out of 21 on Daily Doubles (Net Earned: $37,700)

13 out of 15 in Final Jeopardy

Dowagiac, Michigan Water Tower Google Street View loading...

Recently there was an article floating around saying that Dowagiac was the worst city in Michigan to live in. Well, that town produces brainiacs. Not to mention, I've lived in worse Michigan towns.

Congrats Jennifer Quail.

