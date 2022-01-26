In South Bend, This FedEx Delivery Absolutely, Positively Won’t Be There On Time

FedEx's slogan at one time was "When it Absolutely, Positively has to be there overnight." This might be the one time when it might not be. What you are looking at is a FedEx semi hanging over the railing of the Currant Road overpass at Interstate 80, which is the Indiana Toll Road.

It's pretty clear one driver's day got off to a bad start Wednesday just outside South Bend, Indiana. No word yet on any injuries or how this could have happened. As a result of this mishap, traffic along the Toll Road is also stopped.

(Summer Horan TV/ABC57.com via Facebook)

ABC57 reporter Summer Horan and videographer Eileen Bond were on the scene to share what happened, and their video posted on ABC57's Facebook prompted the usual wise comments including an observant Eric Nelson who said "Best part of the video is his FedEx brother just rolling by all slow like!"

Attempting at some humor was Brent VanTuyl who said "Someone should bring that driver a new pair of pants."

Roger Schafer added "I'll have this trailer unloaded in about 5 seconds, Boss."

Maybe Melodie Nickerson said it best, simply "Good God!!!!"

Many overpasses have signage from their state's Transportation Department with words like "Overpasses freeze first". Here's why:

"As the air temperature decreases, the surface of both roads and bridges will begin to cool down. Bridges will cool more quickly — and ice will form faster on bridges — for a couple of reasons. First, cold air surrounds the surface of a bridge from above and below. This means that bridges lose heat from both sides. Bridges have no way to trap heat, so they will ice rapidly as soon as the temperature decreases to the freezing point." - Wonderopolis.org

