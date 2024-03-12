Illinois Spot Named ‘Best Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’ In U.S.

There is no shortage of incredible restaurants to choose from in Illinois. And seeing one of our hometown restaurants get national recognition is always exciting. Especially on a TV show like Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. And one Illinois spot lands on the list as one of the best in the U.S.

The Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives In America

The Food Network's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' follows host Guy Fieri around the country to showcase restaurants and some of their iconic dishes. Delish recently compiled a list of the best choices from each state. And what to order once you get there.

Featured on three different episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, it's no wonder that Vito and Nick's Pizzeria in Chicago, IL was chosen as one of the best in America. According to Delish, they're different from other Chicago-style pizzerias:

While many people associate Chicago with deep dish pizza, Vito and Nick's Pizzeria has been making the case for thin crust since 1946. Using a family recipe for the dough, the pizzas have a cracker-crisp consistency that keeps people coming back—especially for popular pies like the Italian beef pizza.

While Chicago thin crust pizza is their specialty at Vito and Nick's, their menu offers sandwiches like the V&N Steak sandwich and The Big Nicky burger served on pizza bread. Plus a full menu of mouth-watering pasta selections, ribs, chicken and seafood. So whether you're a local or looking to visit Chicago, stop by Vito and Nick's Pizzeria to try one of the best Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in the U.S.

