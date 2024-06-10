There are plenty of things we throw away daily in Ohio that for the most part, we don't have to overthink if they belong in the trash. It's also important to do our part and recycle items that won't take up space in a landfill. But you may unknowingly throw away certain illegal items that could cost you fines, penalties, or jail time.

Canva Canva loading...

It's Illegal To Throw Away These 10 Items In Ohio

Certain items are illegal to throw away in regular household trash bins in Ohio that residents may be unaware can be hazardous to human health and the environment. According to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) is toxic and corrosive, and, in certain circumstances, it can catch fire, react, or even explode, creating dangerous situations for waste management workers. Residents often throw HHWs like paints, and cleaners, into the drain, on the ground, or the regular trash. However, according to Ohio law, doing so is illegal and could result in fines of up to $500 and 60 days in jail. And it's not just hazardous chemicals that could get you busted.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Throwing away materials such as batteries and old electronics can create dangerous situations, including exposure to toxic substances. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency offers information on where these items can be recycled, drop-off locations, and community events including disposal services for hazardous waste and materials. Check out the items below that are illegal to throw away in the regular trash in Ohio.

Don't Throw Away These 10 Items In Your Trash