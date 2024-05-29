Being alert and focused while driving on Michigan roads is important to keep ourselves and others safe. There are plenty of distractions in and out of the car to be aware of when driving on Michigan roads. But is grabbing a snack or eating a meal while driving considered a distraction to get you pulled over in Michigan?

Is It Illegal To Eat Food While Driving In Michigan?

Michigan police have stepped up their enforcement of a recent law to keep people safe on the roads immediately. The new law gives officers a broader range of discretion, and therefore broader authority, in determining distracted driving. According to Michigan.gov, the updated distracted driving law prohibits holding or using a mobile device to call or send text messages, watch videos, or read social media sites. But, it's not just the use of your cell phone while driving that can get you busted.

While being on your phone is the most alarming distraction while driving, law enforcement officials throughout the Great Lakes State are also cracking down on any activity that takes your eyes off the road and your hands off the wheel. Such as eating while driving, changing the radio station, or reaching for something in the car. While doing any of those activities isn't considered illegal, you could be cited for careless driving if it affects the way you operate your vehicle or you are involved in a traffic crash. Violators of the updated distracted driving law could face a $100 fine for a first-time offense. Second-time offenders could be issued a $200 fine.

