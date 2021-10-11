Iconic Southern Chain Buc-ee’s Makes First Beachhead in Indiana near Indianapolis
Ask anyone who has traveled through Texas and you'll likely hear a story about Buc-ee's, a mega gas station and convenience store chain. Buc-ee's has been around since 1982 in suburban Houston. In the last few years, the chain has been expanding throughout the Southern United States.
While Buc-ee's isn't in Indiana as a physical location, the chain is now visible in the Hoosier State with a billboard on I-65 south of Lafayette on the way to Indianapolis.
The billboard was spotted just south of State Road 38 reading
BUC-EES 552 Miles
The sign was spotted by a driver on the FreewayJim Facebook group. A commenter there noted that Buc-ee's has used this tactic in the past alerting drivers in Lake City, Florida to a Buc-ee's location near San Antonio, Texas, 4 states and some 1150 miles west on Interstate 10.
Doing a little Google Maps exploring concerning the I-65/Lafayette billboard, that 552 miles reference is likely directing travellers on I-65 south through Indy, Louisville and Nashville to suburban Binghamton and a Buc-ee's in Leeds, Alabama. In fact, Lafayette, Indiana to Leeds, Alabama is 553 miles. So, it's a safe bet, the billboard is leading you to Leeds.
Soon, Hoosiers will have an even closer Buc-ee's experience as locations are set to open in Kentucky.
Want to see what it's like inside a Buc-ees? Take a look at this tour of a Texas location:
