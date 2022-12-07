Now that winter is essentially here, it's time to lace up the skates and hit the nearest ice rink!

Whether it's figure skating or hockey, ice skating is one of the most popular winter activities here in the Mitten. Thankfully there are several spots in the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek area where you can skate indoors year-round, but what about an outdoor ice rink?

My family usually makes a trip up to Grand Rapids during the holidays to skate at Rosa Parks Circle--which is newly renovated this year-- but I can't help but wonder the status of the Ice Rink at Millennium Park in nearby Portage.

As my birthday falls in February, I remember celebrating my 13th birthday with my closest friends at Millennium Park in the winter of 2002. It's one of my favorite memories! But what's the status of the ice rink now?

Opening Delays

Throughout the last several years the opening of the ice rink has been delayed; first due to stay-at-home restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic and most recently due to mechanical issues.

During the 2021 season the City of Portage MI Facebook page announced that due to mechanical issues the opening of the ice rink was delayed until mid-January 2022. Once January finally arrived, a phone recording at the ice rink was updated to say the rink would not be opening at all that year.

2022 Season

There is very little information available with regards to the rink's opening for the 2022 winter season. The City of Portage's parks page simply states, "See you in 2023!" and the ice rink's phone number is no longer in service. That does not bode well.

If I had to make an educated guess I would say it's likely the ice rink at Millennium Park will not be open to the public this year. Sad!

If you want to enjoy a festive night of ice skating outdoors you'll likely have to make the trek to Grand Rapids.

