Ice Cream For Breakfast? Yes Please!

Hudsonville Ice Cream has just created two morning ice creams!

The first Saturday in February is an official celebration of ice cream! Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day comes around once year, so why not take advantage of it!

As a kid, ice cream for breakfast sounded amazing, as an adult I have never dipped into the sweet treat in the AM hours. Now though, I may be tempted to break my diet. Mlive has just reported that Hudsonville Ice Cream has created two creamy delights for the morning time. It is a little bit cereal and a little bit of comfort food! Here is what they are offering up...

Crispy Cocoa Cereal

The Crispy Cocoa Cereal is made with a brown butter ice cream and fudge ripples along with chocolate covered rice cereal.

Peanut Butter and Jelly.

The Peanut Butter and Jelly flavor is peanut butter ice cream with strawberry jam swirl and pieces of peanut brittle.

That sounds like a great way to start the day!