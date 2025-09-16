First Human Case Of West Nile Virus Confirmed In Michigan County

Health officials are warning Michigan residents to protect themselves against a dangerous virus, as cases are rising in the Great Lakes state. One Michigan county has confirmed its first human case of West Nile virus this year.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), a sharp rise in West Nile Virus activity has been confirmed in the state. And now another human case of the virus has been detected in Michigan.

The year's first human case of West Nile Virus in Kalamazoo County was confirmed by health officials. This is the 18th human case of West Nile virus in Michigan, according to a news release from Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services. Other cases of the virus have been confirmed in Kent, Ionia, Emmet, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac, and Wayne counties.

According to the CDC, while most people infected with WNV show no symptoms, mild symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, and diarrhea.

MDDHS is urging Michigan residents to protect themselves from the virus by preventing mosquito bites. When heading outside, cover up by wearing long sleeves and pants, and using an EPA-registered insect repellent that contains DEET is also recommended. Check the list below for additional tips to help keep mosquitoes away.

