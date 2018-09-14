How to Get A Free Burger At Wendy’s In Kalamazoo

One of the best things to come out of Ohio is having a one month party!

We all love getting a little something extra, but how much would you love getting free food just for choosing to dine at a restaurant?

That is exactly what will happen when you stop by Wendy's and purchase something.

September 18th is National Cheeseburger day, but Wendy's is celebrating all month long. In a press release from the Wendy's Corporation, USA Today shared what the company has to say...

"With the momentous holiday approaching on September 18, Wendy's wants everyone to celebrate with a fresh never frozen cheeseburger. And because one day of hot and juicy burgers is never enough, Wendy's believes you deserve to celebrate through the end of the month."

Yet, there is a bit of a catch, but it's not that bad. In order to get a free Dave's Single with the purchase of anything else on Wendy's menu via its mobile app. But the good news is that it is not a one time deal. You can use the mobile app once a day till September 30th.

Enjoy! Oh and Frosty's are only 50 cents for a limited time! YUM!

