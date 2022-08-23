While summer is winding down, you've still got time to check some of those items off of the summer bucket list, and for some of us that means a trip to Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon.

Now we know that for those who consider themselves true 'Rollercoaster Afficiandos' the holy grail of the midwest is Cedar Point in Sandusky, OH. But for those in West Michigan who'd rather spend 40 minutes in the car versus 4 1/2 hours, Michigan's Adventure is a super convenient coaster stop.

How Old Are The Roller Coasters at Michigan's Adventure?

Today I saw that our colleague Chris Monroe in Flint went through ALL the coasters at Cedar Point to see how long they've been running, and I have to admit, some of the ages surprised me.

But it also got me wondering, how old are the coasters right here in West Michigan at Michigan's Adventure?

Which Coasters Are The Oldest At Michigan's Adventure?

Let's start with the oldest coaster at Michigan's Adventure, and still one of the most popular, The Corkscrew.

The Corkscrew was opened in 1979, which puts it at 43 years of service.

Nest up is the Wolverine Wildcat, which opened in 1988, so that one is still in its mid-30s at 34 years old.

We then start to work our way into the 90s with Zach's Zoomer, which opened for riders in 1994.

One coaster that many say is their favorite at Michigan's Adventure was opened in 1998, Shivering Timbers.

1999 saw two coasters make their Muskegon debut, as both the kid-friendlier Woodstock Express & Mad Mouse coasters began running.

It would then be nearly a decade until the Thunderhawk started running in 2008 making flip flops and sandals a bad choice for a day at Michigan's Adventure.

Although not a traditional 'roller-coaster' per se, many swear by a ride on the RipCord during their visits, and they've been able to do so since 2002.

So have you ridden all of these coasters at Michigan's Adventure? Check out the video below from Coaster Studios to find out more about these thrill rides in our backyard.