What were the lyrics to the Beach Boys song again? Ah yes...

There's a place called Kokomo. That's where you wanna go to get away from it all. And bodies in the sand, tropical drink melting in your hand. We'll be falling in love to the rhythm of a steel drum band. Down in Kokomo

Well, I don't think this is exactly the paradise they sang about because this house which is for sale in Kokomo, Indiana is nothing like the Florida Keys. Although, from the looks of it, who knows, there may be bodies of some kind lurking in the house located at 2305 N Armstrong St. Luckily, this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is currently only going for just under $25,000, but that's taking into account all the work that's going to go into making it liveable. But the realtors are very upfront with its condition and have pointed out its flaws in the photos:

This home is gutted and needs work. This lost gem has had some work over the years. Great square footage and a huge garage that would be perfect for an investor to create a new lovely dream home and make some profit. This seems like a perfect opportunity! Don't stand idly by to miss out on this one. Please take FLASHLIGHT to view. Room Sizes estimated/ Missing Kitchen, some plumbing & electrical items.

This is definitely what you would call a project house, but if you have the time and the connections I'm sure the new owner would be able to turn it right around.