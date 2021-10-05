More than ever, this is the kind of news we love to hear. It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is making a return to broadcast television this year.

Last year the popular seasonal special featuring the Peanuts gang, which premiered in 1966, was absent from broadcast t.v. for the first time in decades. Fans, including myself. about lost our collective minds learning the Peanuts holiday specials were being moved to Apple TV+. Now a major holiday wrong is being made right.

Although Apple found their way to stream the popular A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas last year on PBS for free to viewers after complaints and outcries became intense, their decision came after the Halloween season. The delay meant no Great Pumpkin for 2020....but it's a new year.

According to Variety, this year the Halloween favorite will air for free on PBS and PBS Kids in addition to Apple TV. It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will air on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET, so mark your calendars.

Those other holiday favorites featuring the Peanuts will be airing again as well. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will air on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET., and A Charlie Brown Christmas will air on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

As a bit of of peace offering for keeping the Great Pumpkin away for a whole year, Apple TV+ also announced a new Peanuts special, For Auld Lang Syne, which is a New Years-inspired special that will premiere globally on the streamer Friday, December 10.