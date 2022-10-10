Homeless Dogs Airlifted from Puerto Rico and Florida to Kalamazoo

Here's why 127 dogs were just airlifted out of areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian this weekend.

One sad fact that many of us forget during natural disasters like Hurricane Ian would be the displaced family pets. Many people have to evacuate or escape in a hurry and are forced to make the heartbreaking decision to leave their dogs at home. That's where this incredible lifesaving airlift program comes into help. This weekend the Bissell Pet Foundation and Wings of Rescues teamed up with PetSmart Charities to make room in animal shelters in areas that were hit by Hurricane Ian. By doing this, animals that were displaced by the hurricane have a far better chance of being reunited with their human families. Brittany Schlacter from the Bissell Pet Foundation explained where these adorable dogs came from and where they ended up,

This flight originated in Puerto Rico with homeless pets from The Sato Project. Making a stop in Florida, shelter pets from Humane Society of Naples will be loaded before continuing to the flight’s destination in Chicago, Ill. PAWS Chicago and SPCA of Southwest Michigan will be receiving these pets to provide a second chance at finding a loving home.

In the first airlift of dogs to AZO ever, 24 of those dogs landed at the Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport Sunday afternoon. Many volunteers pulled up in their SUVs to load up these fur babies and get them to Michigan's largest no-kill shelter, the SPCA of Southwest Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

From there, the dogs were checked out by local vets volunteering their time to get them ready for adoption. If you have recently considered adopting or fostering a dog, now is the time. You would not only be giving a much-deserving dog a loving home but also making space for another dog at the shelter so they can find their loving home.

If you'd like more info on these amazing organizations that teamed up to make this happen, please click the links below.

Wings of Rescue

BISSELL Pet Foundation

SPCA of Southwest Michigan