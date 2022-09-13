Check It Out! New BBQ Joint is Replacing Former Speedy Chick in Battle Creek

Out with the old, in with the new!

Back in March 2022 beloved chicken shack Speedy Chick abruptly closed after serving southwest Michigan for over 56 years. As much as we hated to see the old Speedy Chick on Michigan Ave. close, we're happy to hear that the building won't continue to sit there empty!

At the start of September one of the new owners, Taronda Smith, shared the news via Facebook post, saying:

Holy Smoke BBQ coming soon...we are the new proud owners of the old Speedy Chick in Urbandale, Battle Creek, Michigan

The secret's out! Taronda and her fellow owner/cook Timmy John plan to open their new business, Holy Smoke Chicken-n-Fish later this month! I can't wait to try some good eats. From what I hear Timmy John even makes his own barbeque sauce.

Giving Back

The new owners say they plan to make this a business that gives back and will donate 5% of all proceeds will go towards feeding, "the needy, homeless, and misfortunate." Sounds like Taronda and Timmy are trying to be the change they want to see in the world, which is much appreciated.

Go Fund Me

In order to get their business up and running by their schedule grand opening date, Taronda has created a Go Fund Me campaign to help raise funds. Says Taronda,

I am in need of a few more items before we can open it. This is a fantastic God-sent business that I am so thankful to have the opportunity to own... We need everyone's support as we fulfill this lifelong dream of ours.

Grand Opening

The new BBQ joint hopes to celebrate their grand opening on Saturday, September 24, so let's hope they're able to secure their funding and necessary equipment before then!

