Speedy Chick Restaurant in Battle Creek Closes Abruptly After 56 Years

In a brief but heartfelt message taped to the locked entrance door, Speedy Chick on Michigan Avenue in the Urbandale neighborhood of Battle Creek has closed.

The message, which was shared to the Battle Creek-focused restaurant group on Facebook, The Carryout Club:

CLOSED

After 56 yrs it is time to retire. On behalf of my father, sister and myself, we thank everyone for your business all of these years! -Scott

Reaction and the outpouring of love was swift on Facebook, as was the clarification which Speedy Chick was closing.

This is the Urbandale/Battle Creek Speedy Chick. The Marshall location remains open.

Here's some of what's being said in the Carryout Club:

no warning? What am I going to do without that coleslaw in my life? Loved the macaroni salad...what a sad day This business will be greatly missed. Best fish in town. I love their smelt box. Good luck in your future endeavors. You will be Missed. Their Smelt will never be replaced. Happy Retirement but going to miss them!!!! my cousin use to drive down from Grand Rapids.... Swore they had the BEST SMELT EVER !!! Oh no… best chicken and fries in town This breaks my heart!!! My whole childhood was spent visiting this place every weekend. With my father and then going to the park for smelt picnics and date nights with daddy! Their smelt can’t be matched!!! I hope someone takes it over and adapts their recipe! I’ve adopted the tradition with my kids.

Speedy Chick is the second chicken restaurant to close in the greater Southwest Michigan region this week. The Benton Harbor location of Chicken Coop has also closed.