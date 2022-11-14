At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan

As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies.

My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?

But, did you know that there are a number of holiday films that are actually set in Michigan? Here are at least 5:

5 Holiday Movies Set in Michigan All of these holiday movies were either filmed in or are set in the mitten state.

Is that a complete list? Probably not. In fact, the movie A Holiday I Do was filming in the Grand Rapids area earlier this year. It centers on an LGBTQ+ couple with 10% of the film's proceeds being promised to the Trevor Project which deals with suicide prevention and LGBTQ+ youth. I'm not sure of the official release date but you can read more here.

You can find even more holiday movies filmed or set in Michigan from michigan.org and hourdetroit.com.

There's one I left off of the list that, technically, could be considered a holiday movie. That's Reindeer Games. This one was set in Michigan's UP and it's not alone:

