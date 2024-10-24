The holiday season is almost here in Michigan, and a great way to get into the holiday spirit is to see one of America's favorite holiday trains as it passes through the Great Lakes State.

Where To Catch The Holiday Express Train This Season In Michigan

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train hits the tracks in Canada and the U.S. November 22nd- December 17th. The train is decked out with glowing lights and holiday decorations and the train is stopped, enjoy live music from the the train's brightly decorated stage. Explore the festive train cars and meet Santa and his elves as well.

The train will make several stops in Illinois but where can you see it in Michigan?

While the train does not stop in Michigan, it will pass through several Michigan communities from Canada to the U.S. According to Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited's website, the train will be in Windsor at night on Monday, November 25th, and then Illinois on Tuesday, November 26th which means it will pass through Michigan on Nov. 25th.

The train can be seen in various spots, including Allen Park, Melvindale, Taylor, Romulus, southwest Detroit, Milan, Britton, Adrian, and North Morenci. Popular spots to catch the train include an area near Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park and Walmart in Taylor.

Those who do want to see the train are asked to stay off railroad property, which can extend about 50 feet on either side of the track. Although no specific time can be given, the train can be seen anytime between 6:30 PM & 8:00 PM.

