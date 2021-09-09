Get Witchy with Return of Hocus Pocus to Kalamazoo State Theatre

It's the most wonderful time of the year!

That...that might be confusing for those who love Christmastime. No, the wonderful time I'm talking about is spooky season!

The leaves start changing colors, the weather starts getting cooler (which I use as an excuse to drink an excessive amount warm apple cider), people start sharing all of their favorite ghost stories and I finally get to watch all of my favorite 'spooky' movies. That includes the classic, Hocus Pocus.

Now, I could watch Hocus Pocus from my couch, sure. But, why not make an event of it?

The Kalamazoo State Theatre has announced that Hocus Pocus is returning on October 16th. Those who want to attend are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character, Sweetwater's Donut Mill will be there with "specially created" donut holes for the first 300 attendees, and there will even be cute animals!

The SPCA of SW Michigan will be at the Kalamazoo State Theatre with a kindle of kittens available for adoption.

Things You Should Know for the Show

If you're planning on attending the Hocus Pocus event at Kalamazoo State Theatre please note:

Tickets are $10 for General Admission, $7 for students 17 and under

All seating is general admission and all ages are welcome

There is an 8 ticket limit. Contact the Kalamazoo State Theatre for large group seating

Proof of a Covid-19 vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test is required for entry to this event

Doors will open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm. All other information can be found either on Kalamazoo State Theatre's website or on their Facebook page.

And don't be surprised if you hear a random woman (aka me) singing along to this during the show: