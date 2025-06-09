Imagine a Saturday afternoon spent wandering through one of Kalamazoo's beautiful nature trails—sounds like a perfect family outing, doesn’t it?

16 nature trails cover several miles of Kalamazoo alone. We compiled a list of 12 trails fit for the entire family right here in the Kalamazoo area. Below you'll find that list in alphabetical order. Now, go out and enjoy nature.

Get our free mobile app

What are the Best Family-Friendly Trails to Hike This Summer in the Kalamazoo Area?

Al Sabo Land Preserve

You'll find this beautiful piece of nature, called the Al Sabo Land Preserve, in Texas Township. This is a 741-acre preserve owned and maintained by the City of Kalamazoo, according to the official Texas Township website.

Location: 6310 Texas Drive, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Asylum Lake Trails

You can experience 4 trails surrounding Asylum Lake in Kalamazoo that run nearly 3 miles.

Location: 3836 S Drake Rd, Kalamazoo

Atwater Loop Trail

AllTrails.com ranks the Atwater Loop Trail as the best in the Kalamazoo area.

Location: Just off of Texas Drive in Texas Township, Michigan.

Bow in the Clouds Preserve

Here's how Discover Kalamazoo describes this trail,

This one-mile, child-friendly trail showcases breathtaking platform views of the marsh below. Over the wooded bridge going through gorgeous wetlands, you are taken to a pond that waterfowl and other native animals like to frequent.

Location: 3401 Nazareth Rd, Kalamazoo

DeLano Farms: Source Pond Loop Google Street View loading...

DeLano Farms

Here's what All Trails has to say about this trail,

This is a popular trail for hiking and walking, but you can still enjoy some solitude during quieter times of day. The best times to visit this trail are February through December.

Location: 555 W E Ave, Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Nature Center

Discover Kalamazoo had this to say about the Kalamazoo Nature Center.

The Kalamazoo Nature Center offers over 14 miles of preserved land featuring miles of hiking trails suitable for all different types of families. From scenic overlooks to summer wildflowers, there is plenty to discover.

Location: 7000 N Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo River Valley Trail

Here's how Kzoo Parks describes this gorgeous area.

There are 24 miles of this non-motorized, paved-asphalt trail. One stretch begins at 10th Street, heading east from the Kal-Haven Caboose and stretching 4.8 miles to Westnedge Ave.

Location: Kalamazoo

Kleinstuck Preserve Loop Google Street View loading...

Kleinstuck Preserve Loop

Here's why people have this nature walk: a 4.6 rating on All Trails,

Highlights include a lovely, easy-to-navigate loop, plenty of wildlife like deer and squirrels, and shaded areas.

Location: 2100 Stearns Ave, Kalamazoo

Oshtemo Township Park Loop Google Maps loading...

Oshtemo Township Park Loop

According to the Oshtemo Charter Township website,

Located behind the Township Hall at 7275 West Main Street, Oshtemo Township Park is a great place to take a walk, play, or gather with friends. The park features a playground, paved loop trail, accessible restrooms, two picnic shelters, tennis, pickleball, and basketball courts, a wiffleball field, and an 18-hole disc golf course.

Location: 7275 W Main St, Kalamazoo

Portage Creek Bicentennial Park

Here's info about this amazing park from Discover Kalamazoo,

The Portage Creek Bicentennial Park has over 8 miles of hiking and biking trails for outdoor fun. The forest canopy often shades the trails and includes a deck rest stop with benches to enjoy the wooded serenity. The park contains many amenities to relax after the hike, including grills, picnic tables, fishing, restrooms, and play equipment for the extra energized folks.

Location: 7335 Garden LanePortage

READ MORE: Should Michigan Have A “No Hooting” Law?

Spring Valley Lake

This is what Kzoo Parks said about this giant park,

At nearly 186 acres, Spring Valley Park is one of Kalamazoo’s largest city parks and one of the best places to admire wildlife and the natural beauty of the area. Walkers and runners will love the more than three miles of paved trails, and there are three playgrounds for children to enjoy.

Location: 2606 Mt Olivet Rd, Kalamazoo

Wolf Tree Nature Trail

AllTrails.com gives us this info on Wolf Tree Nature Trail,

This is a popular trail for birding, cross-country skiing, and hiking, but you can still enjoy some solitude during quieter times of day. The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.

Location: 8794 W KL Ave, Kalamazoo

If you're traveling outside of the Kalamazoo area and across the beautiful state of Michigan, we have a list of amazing hiking trails that might be useful below.

Michigan's Best Spring Hiking Trails Trails around the state of Michigan that are best to hike during the Spring. Gallery Credit: YouTube