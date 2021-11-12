HGTV Show, Cheap Old Houses, Features a 1950s Home from Kalamazoo
Described as "Instagram's most addictive rabbit hole", the account Cheap Old Houses has gained popularity for showcasing, as the name implies, cheap, old, houses across the United States.
It's easy to see how this account would be labeled as an addictive rabbit hole. Something about seeing giant homes that are now potentially run down and selling for, usually, under $100,000 is fascinating. And, sometimes, it even hits close to home.
Recently, Cheap Old Houses, which is also a show on HGTV and Discovery+, featured a house from Kalamazoo.
The home, also pictured on Cheap Old Houses' Facebook page, is actually historical. It's a Lustron house. Lustron houses, according to Wikipedia, are pre-fabricated enamel steel homes that were developed in the post-World War II era in response to a housing shortage. Read more here.
With that in mind, the home is listed for $110,000 by Colleen Lucas at Five Star Real Estate who can be contacted at 269-459-7898. The home, which you can also see on Zillow, includes:
- 2 Bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
- Detached garage
- All steel construction for low maintenance care
- A 1-acre yard with fruit trees and a chicken coop
- Davis Creek in your backyard
The home, while on the smaller side, is quite charming. Step back in time to the 50s, when the home was built, and take a virtual tour:
