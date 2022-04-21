Here is Who’s Performing at the 2022 Gilmore Piano Festival

The 2022 Gilmore Piano Festival kicks off Friday in Battle Creek with a family-friendly event.

The unofficial start of the Gilmore Piano Festival kicks off Friday, April 22, 2022. After a 4 year hiatus, the festival returns with a strong line-up. The festival is normally held every two years but was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The first concert is family-friendly and will take place at the Kool Family Community Center located at 200 West Michigan Avenue in Battle Creek. Alpin Hong takes concert-goers on a journey through video games and films, as well as pop and classical music. Tickets are free for those under 18 and are $10 for adults. Alpin will take a short jaunt down the road for an encore performance at the Judy K. Jolliffe Theatre (formerly Epic Theatre) located at 359 South Kalamazoo Mall, Suite 205, in Kalamazoo.

Herbie Hancock will take the stage on April 24 at Miller Auditorium located at 2200 Auditorium Drive in Kalamazoo. Hancock will bring his brand of jazz, funk, R&B, and rock to the stage as one of the headline performers. Get ticket information here.

Another notable headliner is Diana Krall. She will take the stage at Miller Auditorium on May 14. The Grammy Award-winning artist is known for her jazz and blues-rock and bluegrass tunes. Get ticket information here.

Pink Martini rounds out the headliners. The group features a dozen musicians who will be led by pianist and bandleader Thomas Lauderdale. The group is described as a little orchestra that crosses several styles, such as classical, traditional pop, Latin, and jazz with vocals in 25 languages. Click here for ticket information.

The Gilmore International Piano Festival runs through May 15, 2022. Get a full lineup of festival events by clicking here.