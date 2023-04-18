10 Birds You’re Probably Hearing in SW Michigan This Spring

Ah, Springtime in Michigan. Random temperatures, sometimes there's snow and a dash of allergies for those who suffer.

On a positive note, something you'll probably notice when you finally open your windows is the chorus of birds singing you the song of their people. I know some might find it annoying, especially before the first cup of coffee is had. But, I love it.

What can I say? I love birds! But, I wanted to know more about which birds I might be hearing in my Michigan backyard.

Here are at least 10 we're probably hearing during Spring in SW Michigan:

Listen Up! 10 Birds You're Hearing in Spring in Michigan Michigan has a ton of birds living in the state. Here are at least 10 that you might be hearing during Michigan's Spring.

Now, Michigan is home to a lot of different bird species. I mean, a lot. According to abcbirds.org, there have been over 450 different bird species found in the mitten state. Obviously, that's way too many for me to cover here.

But, you can see a longer list of birds you might spot/hear in your backyard during Michigan's spring season here.

Don't have a backyard? No problem. There's an entire Facebook page dedicated to birdwatching in Kalamazoo. Check it out:

