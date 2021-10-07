Have You Heard of Mysterious Triangle Of Lake Michigan?
We've all heard of the Bermuda Triangle but what about the mysterious locale known as the Michigan Triangle? It's an area that stretches from Ludington to Benton Harbor, Michigan, and to Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
The mysterious phenomena of the Michigan Triangle first came to light in 1891 when a schooner named The Thomas Hume set off across the lake to pick up lumber and disappeared overnight along with its crew of seven sailors.
Others point to the disappearance of the Le Griffon in 1679.
Many mention the loss of Rose Belle, the ship that was transporting supplies when it was found overturned in the water in 1921. There is also the strange disappearance of Captain George Donner in 1937. He went to rest in his cabin before reaching port. When his crewmember went to wake him, his door was locked from the inside and Donner had vanished.
There is the story of the Hope College student who went missing during a skiing trip in 1978. Steven Kubacki went on a solo cross-country skiing trip near Saugatuck, Michigan when he disappeared. His footprints were found near the ice of Lake Michigan. Eerily, he was located 15 months later and 700 miles away from Lake Michigan with no memory as to what happened to him.
Here Marco Williams shares more riddles about the Michigan Triangle.
@marc0n0p0l0 Reply to @shestatted86 Lake Michigan is a unique area #lakemichigan#michigan#Bermudatriangle#ufo♬ I spoke to the devil in Miami by XXXTENTACION - Nate “The Great Lakes account for more unexplained disappearances per unit area than the Bermuda Triangle.”