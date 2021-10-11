With Halloween fast approaching, you may have already started to decorate your house, but for some people the Halloween season spills over into November, which gives us more time to keep our houses looking spooky. Last year I found some miniatures that looked like a Christmas nativity town, only spookier and cooler. It really doesn't surprise me since you're starting to see more of the Christmas traditions spill over into Halloween. We're now starting to see people decorate black trees with scary ornaments. So rad...

But the two holidays couldn't be any different, and Halloween is still far enough away that if you want to set up your own little Halloween Town, you have more than enough time to do it. This year there were some new settings available which helps to fill your table up to REALLY look like a Haunted Kalamazoo nativity town.

From Henderson Castle, to the Kalamazoo State Theatre, a cemetery or two, and even the Air Zoo, I can already tell that this is the best selection I've seen. If you're as blown away by these as I was, just click the link in the name of the picture and it'll take you to the site where you can buy them.

If you do end up buying them and setting it up in your house, make sure to take a picture of it and send it to us on our Facebook.