If you need me, I'll be over here living out my childhood dream! Not only have the Hanson brothers announced a new album but they also plan to tour in 2022 and yes, that includes two stop in Michigan.

To celebrate 30 years performing together as a band, the brothers from Oklahoma will release their RED GREEN BLUE album on May 20 of this year. What's unique about this new album is that each of the three brothers wrote a third of the album as individuals, with Taylor writing the RED portion, Isaac writing GREEN, and Zac writing the BLUE portion. I guess after 30 years of being together you've got to come up with new and exciting ways to keep those creative juices fresh!

Says Isaac,

"we felt like it was imperative we continue...telling stories in ways that will continue to challenge us to grow and give people new reasons to listen. RED GREEN BLUE is about sharing what has made us a band that has been able to weather so many storms.”

The RED GREEN BLUE World Tour will make stops across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Australia, and includes two performances in Michigan. The brothers will hit the stage of the Royal Oak Music Theatre on August 7, 2022 and after taking a day off they will travel across the state to perform at 20 Monroe Live on August 9. Tickets for both Michigan shows will go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, January 20 via Hanson.net.

The pop-rock trio of brothers rose to prominence in the '90s with their massive hit "MMMbop" which earned them three Grammy nominations. Though they never again achieved the same level of success they had with their debut album Middle of Nowhere, the brothers have stayed active over the last 25 years and have continued to perform both as a trio and as solo artists.