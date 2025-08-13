Many Michigan residents use hand soap to prevent illness from harmful germs and bacteria. However, Michigan residents are warned that several hand soap products are being recalled as they could be the source of a life-threatening illness.

Urgent Soap Recall In Michigan For 'Life-Threatening' Bacteria

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), four different types of soap are part of a recall due to the presence of Burkholderia cepacia, a bacterium that “may result in serious and life-threatening infections.”

The germs, which are found in water and soil, can spread from person to person and are difficult to treat due to their antimicrobial resistance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms of an infection may include fever and fatigue. A lengthy list of products is included in the recall:

Multiple over-the-counter soaps sold in Michigan and nationwide, made by DermaRite Industries LLC, were voluntarily recalled on Aug. 8 and include the following brands:

DermaKleen -- an over-the-counter healthcare antiseptic lotion soap with Vitamin E.

-- an over-the-counter healthcare antiseptic lotion soap with Vitamin E. DermaSarra -- an over-the-counter external analgesic indicated for temporary relief of itching associated with minor skin irritations due to dry skin, insect bites, detergents, and sunburn.

-- an over-the-counter external analgesic indicated for temporary relief of itching associated with minor skin irritations due to dry skin, insect bites, detergents, and sunburn. KleenFoam -- an over-the-counter antimicrobial foam soap with Aloe Vera indicated for handwashing to decrease bacteria on the skin after changing diapers, after assisting ill people, or before contact with a person under medical care or treatment.

-- an over-the-counter antimicrobial foam soap with Aloe Vera indicated for handwashing to decrease bacteria on the skin after changing diapers, after assisting ill people, or before contact with a person under medical care or treatment. PeriGiene -- an over-the-counter antiseptic cleanser indicated for use in the perineal area.

DermaRite includes a list of product descriptions, lot codes, expiration dates, and reorder numbers included in the recall. The manufacturer confirmed they’ve informed their distributors and customers of the urgency to discontinue the products.

