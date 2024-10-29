Alert: Officials Issue Halloween Warnings For Michigan Residents

Halloween is an exciting time for Michigan residents to enjoy parties and trick-or-treating. However, officials have issued several warnings to avoid real-life nightmares in Michigan this Halloween.

Officials Issue Halloween Warnings For Michigan Residents

Michigan parents are offered plenty of tips for Halloween night, such as checking trick-or-treat bags for potentially unsafe candy. According to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), children should never accept or eat items that are not commercially wrapped or appear to be tampered with. But, candy warnings aren't the only danger Michigan residents should beware of on Halloween.

According to Safe Kids, children are more than twice as likely to get hit by a car while trick-or-treating than any other day. Michigan residents are urged to help keep kids safe from traffic incidents with the following tips:

Slow down and be alert. Kids are excited about trick-or-treating and may dart into the street. Turn on headlights early in the day to spot kids from further away.

Remind children to cross streets at corners and crosswalks.

Carry glow sticks or flashlights, use reflective tape on costumes and bags, and wear light colors so children can be seen by drivers.

Choose face paint over masks when possible. Masks can limit children’s vision.

Join children under the age of 12 for trick-or-treating.

Police also urge trick-or-treaters to only visit homes with the porch light on, to only accept treats at the door, and never go inside a stranger’s home.

