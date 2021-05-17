If you're looking for a new hairstylist in Southwest Michigan, this list might help.

It's not easy to find the perfect hairstylist. But when you find them, you don't let go. It's worth noting how difficult the last year and a half has been for everyone in that industry. They weren't legally allowed to cut hair for a large part of 2020. When they were allowed to cut hair again, hairstylists were face to face with people that could have carried Covid-19 without knowing it. It's been strange times indeed. With that being said, we had to skip our annual "Favorite Hairstylists" poll in 2020. We're happy to bring it back this year. Back in 2019 we received over 14,000 votes for this poll. Unfortunately, this year we only received around 1,100. After over 100 nominations and just over 1,100 votes. Here are your favorites.

5 Favorite Hairstylists in the Kalamazoo Area 2021

#5. Krystal Kirsch at Identities Salon in Kalamazoo grabbed 4.82% of the vote.

Amy Williams at 3 West Salon in Portage received 5.13% of the vote.

Shana Goheen at Identities Salon in Kalamazoo got 5.23% of the vote.

Taylor Roblyer at Hairworks 404 in Allegan received 7.28% of the vote.

Lisa Bell at Hair Designs by Lisa in Battle Creek cut the competition out with 8.82% of the vote.

Congrats to all of the talented hairstylists that were nominated this year. If your favorite hairstylist in the Kalamazoo area didn't make the Top 5. No worries. Page down to see the full poll results at the bottom of this page.

