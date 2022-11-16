This Gutter Cleaning Hack Feels Like it’s Pure Michigan

Why...have I never thought of this?

Scrolling through Tiktok and ignoring my responsibilities, as I sometimes do, I came across a video from a gutter cleaning company called Midwest Gutter Cleaning, LLC. Now, this is not an ad for them. However, I was left with my mind blown after watching how they clean out their gutters. Mostly because I've NEVER thought of this.

In the video, which you can see below, you can see that, instead of standing on a ladder and scooping out the leaves from the gutters with your hands (which is how I was taught to do it), these guys get up on the roof with a leaf blower:

Simple yet genius. This is WAY better than me having to climb up and down a ladder scooching it along the outside of the house as I slowly clean out the gutter.

Get our free mobile app

And, as you can see, it doesn't just remove the leaves. It cleans out the dirt, extra water, all of it.

I know the leaf blower has been utilized when it comes to clearing the driveway of snow but, again I can't believe it, this is the first time I've seen it used for this. But, maybe I just live under a rock because, as a part of writing this, I looked up "Gutter Cleaning Hacks" and it was legitimately the very first tip. Whoops.

A few of the others are to use a power washer, a wet/dry vacuum, or just hire a professional to do it for you. Read more here.

Despite me, clearly, living under a rock, I hope this tip makes your gutter cleaning easier in the future!

10 Spring Cleaning Chores Only Midwesterners Have To Do Midwest winters sure give us a lot of extra things to do when the weather warms up. Here are some things you won't want to forget in your spring cleaning endeavors.